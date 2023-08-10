Blount Co. deputy hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Blount County deputy has been hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning.

Authorities said the deputy was alert and talking.

State Troopers said the intersection of Alabama 160 and Blount County 9 lanes will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Please pray for one of our deputies involved in a head on collision this morning. I’m headed to UAB now. Posted by Blount County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, August 10, 2023

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

