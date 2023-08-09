LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Woman wins $4 million lottery prize after buying scratch-off ticket at gas station

Diane Howard bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $4 million prize in North Carolina.
Diane Howard bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $4 million prize in North Carolina.(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, N.C. (Gray News) - A North Carolina woman became an instant millionaire thanks to buying a lucky scratch-off ticket.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Diane Howard bought a $30 Black Titanium scratch-off ticket and turned it into a $4 million prize.

Howard bought her winning ticket from a Circle K convenience store and gas station in Warsaw.

She arrived at lottery headquarters on Monday to claim her winnings.

Howard chose the lump sum payout option of $2.4 million.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home a little more than $1.7 million.

The Black Titanium game debuted in June. Lottery officials said the game offers six $4 million prizes and 16 $100,000 prizes.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandy Schill, 45.
Woman arrested for using false identity, wanted for St. Clair Co. murder
Source: WBRC video
New restaurants and businesses coming to the city of Chelsea
Wayne Brady arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft...
Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual
Source: WBRC video
Watching out for signs of human trafficking
Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs appears in court Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las...
Former Raiders WR, first-round pick Ruggs sentenced for deadly DUI crash

Latest News

Helena woman in custody dies after being found unresponsive in B’ham City Jail
Helena woman in custody dies after being found unresponsive in B’ham City Jail
From Kindergarten to college: How to raise successful kids
From kindergarten to college: How to raise successful kids
State troopers in New York helped save a dog that was caught in a stolen vehicle.
State troopers track down stolen vehicle, save owner’s dog caught inside
President Joe Biden speaks before signing a proclamation designating the Baaj Nwaavjo I'Tah...
Utah man suspected of threatening President Joe Biden shot and killed as FBI served warrant
President Joe Biden speaks during an event celebrating the 2022 World Series champion Houston...
Biden issues an executive order restricting US investments in Chinese technology