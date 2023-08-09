LawCall
Walker County Sheriff sending a strong message after March overdose death

New information on murder charges in overdose death
By Bria Chatman
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A recent study shows that overdose deaths are up by 15% in Alabama, and nationwide, they’ve risen to more than 50% since 2019. Numbers like these are why the Walker County Sheriff’s Office says that they’re cracking down on people distributing drugs in the area.

Deputies say the overdose death of 26-year-old Landon Rader earlier this year raised questions amongst investigators. Now, three suspects, including Rader’s father, face murder, manslaughter and intent to distribute charges.

Law enforcement says they’re all accused of doing nothing to help Rader in his time of need before his death. They hope these charges send a strong message to others in the community.

“I hope that this sends a message to citizens of Walker County and the surrounding that if you sell, furnish, or give away a controlled substance that causes the death of another human being that, you can be held liable,” says Sheriff Nick Smith. “What makes this one a little bit more significant than just a regular overdose is that this was a forced ingestion. This was not just an individual who voluntarily took a controlled substance.”

WBRC contacted the Walker County District Attorney’s Officer to learn more about this case, how they determined these charges, and what forced ingestion is. As soon as we hear back, we’ll let you know on air and online.

