UAB football unveils new jerseys ahead of 2023 season

UAB Blazers.
UAB Blazers.(Source: UAB)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New year, new threads.

After the Blazers announced their move to the American Athletic Conference in 2021, the anticipation has been overwhelming. Now, the time has come.

Ahead of the 2023 college football season, the Blazers, under first year head coach Trent Dilfer, released their new jerseys to the team this week with overwhelming support from everyone.

You can watch the full video here.

