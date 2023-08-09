Trace Barnett: Summer Sheet Pan Dinner w/ Herb Chicken

Summer Sheet Pan Dinner w/ Herb Chicken

Ingredients (Serves 4)

4 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon butter

4–6 pieces of chicken (breasts, thighs, or legs)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon garlic salt

1 teaspoon lemon pepper seasoning

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

Juice of one lemon

4 yellow squash, coarsely chopped

1 cup red onion, peeled and chopped

1 cup Vidalia peeled and chopped

1 green pepper, coarsely chopped

1 orange bell pepper, coarsely chopped

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

Juice of one lemon

1 tablespoon chopped rosemary

1 tablespoon chopped thyme

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

Additional seasonings to taste.

Fresh rosemary sprigs or parsley, for garnish

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Pat chicken dry and liberally season with next 5 ingredients. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat and add butter. When butter is melted and oil is hot, add chicken skin side down. Cook 3 minutes or until just brown and flip. ( Tip: Flip chick once when it gives with a little nudge from the pan.) Remove chicken from pan and reserve oil. In a large bowl, combine all the remaining ingredients. Toss well to ensure pieces are evenly coated. Transfer to sheet pan with chicken and arrange vegetables around chicken. Sprinkle salt and pepper over chicken and vegetables and any additional seasoning. Carefully pour oil from pan over the vegetables when arranged on the pan. Toss. Cook for 25–30 minutes or until vegetables are easily pierced with a fork and the juices of the chicken run clear. Serve on a platter and garnish with fresh rosemary sprigs and parsley.

