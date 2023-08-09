New sidewalks, lights headed to downtown Leeds as part of revitalization project

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mayor David Miller a new Leeds project includes new sidewalks and lighting, and it’s a partnership with the Alabama Department of Transportation and TAP, a transition assistance program with the federal government. They will cover 80% of the funding for the project, and the city will provide the rest. Miller says they already have a great downtown space, but this will improve things for visitors and business owners looking to come to the area.

“This will allow us to completely replace all of our sidewalks, replace all of our signage downtown,’ says Miller. “Replace our streetlights with LEDs, and the signage will be on arms that come out over the street, and it will be backlit so you can see it at night. I think Homewood and a couple of other towns have gone through this type of system, and it’ll be similar to that.”

City Councilor Eric Turner says this will make the downtown space enjoyable and inclusive for everyone. The current sidewalks do not meet the American Disability Act guidelines, but the new ones will.

“They’re going to do new lighting that arches antique-looking lighting,” says Turner. “New streetlights. It’ll be a great revitalization project that will not cost us anything but really hopefully attract business to downtown.”

Main Street Alabama says this was a project they were planning to do in Leeds, and they are thrilled to see the city take the lead. They’re hopeful this will attract more visitors and businesses to the area.

“Main Street is a grassroots effort. Coming from the community, we’re all a part of this community, and we just want to bring some businesses some money dollars and walking traffic downtown,” says Becky King with Main Street. “We’d like to see many people come and visit, so it’s going to really help us out.”

The project also brings new parking spaces and ramps to help with accessibility. They’ve already finalized construction plans and hope to have a company selected to begin working on the project late next year.

