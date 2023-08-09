Nanny agency provides safety tips for hiring childcare

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With school back in session, you may be on the lookout for a nanny or after-school care. Having someone new watching your kids can leave you feeling worried about their safety.

Cella Jones is the owner of Nannies in Your Neighborhood. She said some families may go to social media to find that extra hand.

“Nannies see a job, families are interested and they say, ‘Yeah let’s do it.’ Same with families. They see a nanny that can match what they need and they just automatically say, ‘Let’s do it.’ And sometimes it works out fabulous and it’s perfect, but at the same time, those are your children. You don’t know who you are letting into your home,” said Jones.

Jones recommends asking your potential nanny for a reference and completing a background check. She said when using an agency, they handle that for you, including writing a contract that both parties agree on.

“The background check covers so many things. It covers the county criminal, the motor vehicle, the domestic violence watch, the social security number trace,” said Jones.

Jones suggests starting the process six to eight weeks before the start date. That also gives you plenty of time to meet each other and complete a trial run.

“To be safe, we recommend a Zoom to see face-to-face. If everything goes well, then we recommend meeting in person and then doing a trial period.”

