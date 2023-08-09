Local woman runs across the country for food banks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nikki Harvey sort of became like Birmingham’s own Forrest Gump.

An awe-inspiring journey, Nikki ran across America from the border of Mexico to Canada, raising money for eight different food banks along the way. She covered about 1,865 miles north to Pilot Mound, Canada, averaging nearly 40 miles per day over a span of 47 days. The path had her cross through six states from Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota.

“It’s just when you commit to something that big, you got to follow through with it,” Nikki said upon her return to the Magic City.

She’s done a ton of big races from countless marathons to 240 miles in the desert. Nikki even won a 12 hour running challenge. But this run was different.

It started with an idea from her avid ultra-runner friend Paul, who is a college student in Iowa. Paul eventually dropped out early on in the trek across the country, but Nikki decided to continue on.

“I’m just going to go as far as I can and if something happens I’ll just call it there,” Nikki said. “But we were also raising money for each of the food banks of the states that we ran through. And I wanted to keep that going for as long as I could.”

Friends and family crewed Nikki at different points throughout her journey. There were aches and pains, stroller wheels blowing out that included all of her belongings, and some nights where it was a struggle to find a place to stay. But Nikki persevered and raised money for: the Food Bank of Iowa, Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, Central Texas Food Bank, Regional Foodbank of Oklahoma, Kansas Food Bank, Food Bank for the Heartland (Nebraska), and the Second Harvest Heartland (Minnesota).

“My first thought was, ‘Ok, maybe she’ll go through the end of Texas and that’ll be good enough,” Nikki’s husband David said. “I should have known that she would make it all the way because physically and mentally she has all it takes to do just that.”

You can read more about Nikki’s journey as well as making any donations of your own to her cause here.

