Jasper man facing drug, child endangerment charges

JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Walker County man is facing drug and child endangerment charges after a police investigation led to his arrest.

Willie Demar Hill, 32, of Jasper, was arrested on warrants for two counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substance – Fentanyl after an investigation by the Jasper Police Department.

Officers recovered 14 grams of fentanyl, 40 grams of meth, two handguns, and paraphernalia at his residence at 2404 Old Birmingham Highway. Police say Hill will be charged with two counts of drug trafficking and paraphernalia because of what was found at the residence.

Authorities say he will also be charged with chemical endangerment of a child after two children were in the same room as the drugs when the search warrant was executed.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.