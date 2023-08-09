LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Jasper man facing drug, child endangerment charges

Willie Hill, 32, of Jasper, is facing multiple drug and child endangerment charges.
Willie Hill, 32, of Jasper, is facing multiple drug and child endangerment charges.(Jasper Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Walker County man is facing drug and child endangerment charges after a police investigation led to his arrest.

Willie Demar Hill, 32, of Jasper, was arrested on warrants for two counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substance – Fentanyl after an investigation by the Jasper Police Department.

Officers recovered 14 grams of fentanyl, 40 grams of meth, two handguns, and paraphernalia at his residence at 2404 Old Birmingham Highway. Police say Hill will be charged with two counts of drug trafficking and paraphernalia because of what was found at the residence.

Authorities say he will also be charged with chemical endangerment of a child after two children were in the same room as the drugs when the search warrant was executed.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
Watching out for signs of human trafficking
Brandy Schill, 45.
Woman arrested for using false identity, wanted for St. Clair Co. murder
Wayne Brady arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft...
Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual
The shooting happened in the 7000 block of 1st Avenue South.
Birmingham man shot, killed while riding his bike
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
Montgomery police, mayor give update on Riverfront brawl

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
State troopers offer back to school driving advice
Source: WBRC video
Back to school driving concerns
CollegeCounts
It’s never too late to start saving for your child’s college tuition
Birmingham city leaders are looking for more of your feedback on parking and towing in...
Birmingham to host towing and parking public hearing on August 29