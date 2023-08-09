LawCall
Inmate death investigation underway at Limestone Correctional Facility

Limestone Correctional Facility
Limestone Correctional Facility
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate at the Limestone Correctional Facility died on Monday after being found unresponsive in his cell.

A spokesperson with the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) confirms Martez Seay was pronounced dead by the correctional facility’s attending physician on August 7.

The 39-year-old man was serving a life sentence for conspiracy to commit murder in the 2009 shooting of his girlfriend, Kandi Hawkins. She was paralyzed. He was sentenced to life for that case.

ADOC Law Enforcement is investigating Seay’s death. An autopsy is pending at this time.

