Hoover Police warn residents about door-to-door solicitors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover police are warning residents about door-to-door solicitors. They’ve noticed a spike in larger technology communication companies coming to doors to “check” on customers, but that’s illegal within the city limits.

Before you knock on someone’s door looking to do business in Hoover, you must have a solicitor’s permit, and if someone comes to your door without it, you can call the police.

Law enforcement says some companies are just dropping employees off in these neighborhoods, and in some cases, neither the business nor the individual has a license with the city.

Hoover’s ordinance says solicitors and peddlers must have a permit to request sales at a residential property. Individuals and businesses must complete the application process, which includes a full criminal background check. If approved, you must wear a badge at all times, and you can only be in the neighborhood Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

“They don’t have the Hoover solicitor permit. That’s a red flag because who is this person? Nobody knows. Just because somebody shows up with a smile and a nice demeanor and they have a clipboard and look official and say ‘Here, I am to sell you a service or upgrade your service.’ That is soliciting business, and we want to keep the residence and door-to-door salesman safe,” says Officer Brian Hale.

If you’re a business or employee who chooses not to follow the rules, Hale says you could receive a nontraffic ticket and end up in court.

Please click here if you would like a complete look at the ordinance here.

