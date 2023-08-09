LawCall
Hoover man sentenced in 2022 beating death of his girlfriend

Cortez Warren
Cortez Warren(Hoover Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hoover man was sentenced Wednesday in the beating death of his girlfriend.

Cortez Warren plead guilty in the death of Madison Pilkington who was killed in January 2022.

Hoover PD says 25-year-old Madison Shea Pilkington was killed Saturday morning, January 29, 2022.
Hoover PD says 25-year-old Madison Shea Pilkington was killed Saturday morning, January 29, 2022.(Pilkington's family)

Warren was sentenced to 35 years at the Alabama Department of Corrections.

