Hoover man sentenced in 2022 beating death of his girlfriend
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hoover man was sentenced Wednesday in the beating death of his girlfriend.
Cortez Warren plead guilty in the death of Madison Pilkington who was killed in January 2022.
Warren was sentenced to 35 years at the Alabama Department of Corrections.
