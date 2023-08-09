Helena woman in custody dies after being found unresponsive in B’ham City Jail

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman in custody at the Birmingham City Jail was pronounced deceased after being found unresponsive in her cell on August 8.

The Birmingham Police Department says Birmingham City Jail staff discovered 53-year-old Tambrala Smith, of Helena, unresponsive in her cell just after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a Birmingham City Jail nurse performed CPR on Smith. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced her deceased.

Authorities report they did not observe any signs of foul play.

Smith was taken into custody Monday, August 7 at approximately 9:30 p.m. She was charged with Public Intoxication.

BPD Chief Thurmond has requested the assistance of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) for investigation.

