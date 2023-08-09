LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Hartselle man charged for allegedly trying to run over family member with lawn mower

Phillip Glenn Brennan mugshot
Phillip Glenn Brennan mugshot(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man in Morgan County has been arrested after allegedly trying to run over a family member with a lawn mower.

According to Morgan County deputies, the incident happened on Aug. 7 following a 911 call from a home alarm system.

Upon arrival, deputies found a female with visible marks on her, as well as, grass stains on her clothes, leaves in her hair, and complaining of injuries. Deputies say they informed that a family member became physically violent with the female, hitting her with a shovel, trying to run over her feet with a push mower, and dragging the victim across the yard behind a riding lawn mower.

Phillip Glenn Brennan, 29, of Hartselle was located at the scene by deputies. He was charged with Elder Abuse and Neglect and Domestic Violence.

Brennan was booked in the Morgan County Jail. His bond is set at $20,300.00.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs appears in court Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las...
Former Raiders WR, first-round pick Ruggs sentenced for deadly DUI crash
Source: WBRC video
New restaurants and businesses coming to the city of Chelsea
Peggy Jones was attacked by a snake when it fell down on her from above. She says a hawk then...
GRAPHIC: Hawk drops snake on woman; both animals attack her
A criminal attorney says the man who hit someone with a chair could face a felony.
Local attorney says more charges are possible after Montgomery riverfront brawl

Latest News

Jamal Jones
Birmingham firefighter Jamal Jones released from hospital after being shot
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Deon Jamal Dunkin of...
McCalla man shot, killed after argument at Midfield barbershop
Authorities said the deputy was alert and talking.
Blount Co. deputy recovering after head-on collision Thursday
Gut Check: 3 Surprising Foods That Might Be Upsetting Your Gut
Source: WBRC video
Packing healthy school lunches