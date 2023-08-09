LawCall
Haleyville City Schools builds outdoor learning space for elementary students

Haleyville Schools debuting new outdoor learning space
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HALEYVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) -School leaders in Haleyville are stepping outside of the box and classroom to help students learn.

Haleyville Elementary is taking things outside of the classroom this school year by opening up an outdoor learning space.

“We’re so excited for our kids to be able to go outside and use this space as an extension of their classroom and learning,” Dr. Holly Sutherland, Superintendent of Haleyville City Schools said.

Sutherland says maintenance and grounds teams turned the space into an oasis of learning. The space has classrooms with chalkboards and whiteboards, plants, bridges, a pier and a lot more. It gives students a chance to learn about things like an ecosystem in real time.

Sutherland says it allows students to literally step outside of a traditional classroom to help them succeed academically.

“It really just fosters a lot of creativity. It allows then to draw and be a apart of art and crafts and those things in nature as well. Sometimes the classroom gets a little stagnant and for some students they do need the opportunity to walk around and to learn actively and so it meets a multitude of students’ needs,” Sutherland said.

Some students had a hand in the design process as well. The outdoor classroom project has been years in the making. The district was able to build this project through a number of grants and support from local legislators and the community.

