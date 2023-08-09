Former President Trump and Mayor Woodfin touch on the potential widening of I-65

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin responded to a campaign promise former President Donald Trump made during his visit to Alabama last week.

“I said what can I do for this great state. ‘You can make a six laner’. Does everyone agree that is a big deal? Ok, we will get that done on the first day ok, the first day,” said President Trump.

Many leaders over the years have talked about improving the I-65 commute and Mayor Woodfin suggested taking another look at a high-speed rail system. A concept introduced years ago.

Instead of pouring millions into widening I-65 — which studies show won't alleviate congestion — why not invest in high-speed rail?



We can connect communities, reduce traffic, & make AL a leader in sustainable infrastructure.



A train to the beach is way better than driving!🚆 — Randall Woodfin (@randallwoodfin) August 7, 2023

This is not the first time high speed rail has been brought up in Alabama. Routes along I-20 that would connect Dallas to Atlanta have been discussed since the 1990s.

However Mayor Woodfin, seems to throw support behind the idea of a north and south bond route that could help get people to the beach.

Still, former President Trump says it’s one of the first issues he’d address.

“One of the first things that I will do to help the great people of Alabama is approve a six lane I-65 from Huntsville to Mobile,” said Trump.

Just this past May lawmakers passed a resolution calling on the Alabama Department of Transportation to study and prioritize the widening of I-65 from the Tennessee line to the Gulf Coast.

