First Alert Weather: Dense fog Wednesday morning; severe storms possible Wednesday evening

Dense Fog Advisory (WBRC)

We want to give everyone a first alert for patchy dense fog. A dense fog advisory has been issued for most of Central Alabama until 9 a.m. Areas under the dense fog advisory could see visibility of a quarter of a mile or less. I would recommend allowing some extra time to get to your destination this morning.

Temperatures are very comfortable and slightly below average with many of us in the mid to upper 60s. Our average low for August 9 is 72°F. The kids at the bus stop won’t have to worry about the rain gear this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a partly cloudy sky. We are watching our next weather system developing across the Central United States. An area of low pressure is forecast to develop and spread more storms into parts of the Southeast later today and into tomorrow.

Planning Out The Day (WBRC)

The forecast for today remains tricky. The latest models are now showing us relatively dry for this afternoon with a chance for storms to develop in the northern half of the state by this evening. We will likely end up partly sunny to mostly cloudy today. With lower chances of rain this afternoon, we could see temperatures trend a little warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

Heat Advisory (WBRC)

A heat advisory has been issued for Pickens, Sumter, Greene, Hale, Tuscaloosa, Bibb, and Chilton counties starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 9 p.m. Areas under the heat advisory could see temperatures climb into the low to mid 90s with a heat index up to 106°F. People under the heat advisory should take breaks and stay hydrated if you plan on working outdoors.

We think the greatest chance to see storms this evening will likely occur in parts of Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties. Storms that develop today could become strong and severe.

Severe Outlook Today (WBRC)

The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a slight risk- threat level two out of five - for areas along and north of Interstate 20. A marginal risk- threat level one out of five - has been issued for areas to the south. Any storms that form could produce damaging winds up to 60 mph, large hail, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall. Our storm chances are at 50 percent today. Rain will likely end up limited south of Interstate 20 this afternoon. I think our greatest chance to see widespread showers and storms could occur tonight and into tomorrow morning.

Possible Stormy Start to Thursday: Models remain inconsistent on when and where storms could develop. The latest trends are showing wet weather impacting north and central Alabama Thursday morning. A line of weakening storms could push into Central Alabama between 4 and 10 a.m. Thursday. Kids may need the rain gear tomorrow at the bus stop.

Futurecast - Thur. 7:30 (WBRC)

We’ll likely see temperatures start out in the mid 70s tomorrow morning with cloudy conditions. We could see a break from the rain tomorrow afternoon with a chance for some pop-up storms late in the day. High temperatures are forecast to warm into the lower 90s Thursday afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky. Rain chances are at 70 percent.

Scattered Storms Possible Friday: Northwest flow will likely continue as we finish out the work week. We’ll have to monitor the threat for storms to develop to our northwest and sweep to the southeast. Confidence on storm coverage Friday remains low in this tricky setup. I think the greatest chance to see scattered storms on Friday may end up south and west of Birmingham. Areas like Tuscaloosa, Pickens, Greene, Sumter, Bibb, and Chilton counties could see the greatest chance for storms. We’ll likely end up partly to mostly cloudy Friday afternoon with highs in the low-to-mid 90s. Heat index values could climb into the triple digits when you factor in the high humidity levels. Storms that develop on Friday could become strong and severe. The main threat will be damaging winds.

Hot and Muggy Weekend: The upcoming weekend will likely remain hot and muggy. Morning temperatures are forecast to cool into the low to mid 70s. We’ll likely see highs Saturday and Sunday in the low-to-mid 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it could feel like it is 100°F to 105°F. It would not surprise me if parts of central Alabama ended up under a heat advisory over the weekend. Just make sure you stay hydrated and take it easy in the heat and humidity. Storm chances remain possible over the weekend with rain chances at 40 to 50 percent. The best chance for storms will likely occur in the afternoon and evening hours. Storms that develop over the weekend could end up strong. The main threat will be frequent lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall. Just remember that if you hear thunder, you need to take shelter inside. When thunder roars, go indoors!

Tropical Update: The Atlantic remains quiet heading into the second half of the month. Long-range models hint at tropical waves moving off the coast of Africa. We will have to watch each wave that moves into the Atlantic, but our long-range models aren’t enthusiastic on anything developing over the next seven days.

Hurricane season normally ramps up in late August and early September and comes to an end on November 30.

