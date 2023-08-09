Experts stress caution against scam where criminals pretend to be your bank

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Another scam has seemingly picked up traction in recent weeks. Scammers are now sending text messages to your phone pretending to be your bank.

It looks official enough to trick people to give out of their money and information.

These scammers are working to create urgency and that by pretending to be someone official like a banking institution where you have invested all your hard earned money, these scammers are able to trick some people into providing both financial and personal information.

The scam typically begins with the scammers impersonating a bank authority. You would receive a normal looking text asking if you authorized a large purchase for blank dollars. The message then indicates if you have not, hat you need to click the link included.

Once you do that, the link will often download malware that steals your most closely protected information.

Unfortunately due to the ease at which these scams can be created, they are far from rare.

“These are extremely common. These are one of the tactics that are being used by scam operations that allows them to send out relatively blanket communications to as many people as they have contact information for,” said Garet Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau.

Smitherman says that first and foremost, if you get a text like this, check your banking institution’s app to see if said purchase even exists. Also never click on the link if you are unsure if that’s truly your bank.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.