Birmingham Zoo announces arrival of 2 Juliana Pigs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Zoo announced Wednesday that it has welcomed two Juliana Pigs.

Juliana pigs are described as small and colorful with spots. This type of pig resembles a smaller version of a large hog or feral pig.

The pigs, Reuben and Rye, will be housed at the Children’s Zoo Barn.

Reuben and Rye are now ready for zoo visitors to stop by and say hello.

The Birmingham Zoo is open Wednesdays through Sundays 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.