Birmingham PD searching for robbery suspect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are looking for an individual who is believed to be involved in robbery on August 2.

According to BPD, an individual was robbed at gunpoint in the 5100 block of Messer Airport Highway.

If you have any information, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. Your anonymous tip could lead to a cash reward.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.