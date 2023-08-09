LawCall
Birmingham PD investigating person shot

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after a person was shot at 114 67th Place North.

The victim’s condition is currently unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

