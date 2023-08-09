Birmingham PD investigating person shot
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after a person was shot at 114 67th Place North.
The victim’s condition is currently unknown.
This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
