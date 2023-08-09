Birmingham to host towing and parking public hearing on August 29

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Birmingham city leaders are looking for more feedback on parking and towing in downtown. Leaders are asking residents to come to a council meeting on August 29 to give their input.

At this upcoming public hearing, the council wants to hear from the public on proposals that include improving signage, updating payment systems and prohibiting tow trucks from towing a vehicle while the driver is paying among other things.

City Councilor Darrell O’Quinn, who heads the transportation committee, say leaders are trying to avoid turning a great experience at downtown restaurants and other establishments into a nightmare when you get ready to leave them.

“You can have that whole experience which may have been spectacular have it totally ruined by having your car towed. That’s going to be the thing that is going to leave an impression on your experience,” O’Quinn said.

O’Quinn says they’ve had productive conversations so far on how to improve things.

“There were definitely issues that were brought up that we had not heard before when we heard from residents in June. It’s really great to get these comments into the public record,” O’Quinn said. “There were multiple people that have referred to the ambiguity of the signage that refers to overnight parking. I think that’s really valuable to for us to hear. I’m looking forward to this additional opportunity for people to provide feedback,” O’Quinn said.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.