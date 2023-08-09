LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

ALDOT’s Traffic team prepares for Bama football traffic

Traffic jam on a highway.
Traffic jam on a highway.(Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine / Flickr via MGN)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -At less than a month away from Alabama’s first home football game, there is no doubt coach Nick Saban will have the Tide ready. ALDOT assures that their team at the traffic monitoring center will be ready too.

The monitoring center is where employees keep an eye on traffic at all the major thoroughfares in the Tuscaloosa. With 18 large monitors in front of them, the team has a panoramic view of how traffic is flowing in the Tuscaloosa metro area. One huge benefit about this operation is that ALDOT can anticipate a potential clog in football traffic and can remotely change the traffic signals to ease the congestion.

“We manage all the traffic signals remotely from this building, and on a game day we manage them from this room using our cameras to visualize. We can change signal timing to better the experience for the fans leaving the football games and coming into the football games,” said ALDOT Traffic Incident Safety Manager Ken Colvert.

Ken Colvert says the ALDOT monitors the traffic throughout the city 24/7.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
Watching out for signs of human trafficking
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
Montgomery police, mayor give update on Riverfront brawl
The shooting happened in the 7000 block of 1st Avenue South.
Birmingham man shot, killed while riding his bike
Brandy Schill, 45.
Woman arrested for using false identity, wanted for St. Clair Co. murder
Ismael Perez, 2, was hit and killed in a Chick-fil-A parking lot.
2-year-old hit and killed in Chick-fil-A drive thru

Latest News

Back to school safety tips
UAB expert shares school safety tips for the new year
Back to school safety tips
Back to school safety tips
New information on murder charges in overdose death
New information on murder charges in overdose death
CollegeCounts
It’s never too late to start saving for your child’s college tuition