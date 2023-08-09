ALDOT’s Traffic team prepares for Bama football traffic

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -At less than a month away from Alabama’s first home football game, there is no doubt coach Nick Saban will have the Tide ready. ALDOT assures that their team at the traffic monitoring center will be ready too.

The monitoring center is where employees keep an eye on traffic at all the major thoroughfares in the Tuscaloosa. With 18 large monitors in front of them, the team has a panoramic view of how traffic is flowing in the Tuscaloosa metro area. One huge benefit about this operation is that ALDOT can anticipate a potential clog in football traffic and can remotely change the traffic signals to ease the congestion.

“We manage all the traffic signals remotely from this building, and on a game day we manage them from this room using our cameras to visualize. We can change signal timing to better the experience for the fans leaving the football games and coming into the football games,” said ALDOT Traffic Incident Safety Manager Ken Colvert.

Ken Colvert says the ALDOT monitors the traffic throughout the city 24/7.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.