Alabama Power working overtime when thunderstorms knock out power

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - These on again, off again storms knocked off power to thousands of people in the past week. All of the outages are keeping power companies across Alabama extremely busy.

As of Tuesday night, 870 people were without power in the state but last Thursday was much worse. Anthony Cook with Alabama Power says there were more than 176,000 customers who lost power.

There were so many outages the company had to bring in about 800 external resources from four different states to help with power restoration along with their own crews, who Cook says were all hands on deck.

He adds that their linemen will work at all hours of the night to make sure customers get power restored fast.

They also use modern technology. Cook says couple years ago, they implemented something known as FISR which can help keep the lights on or bring them back quickly.

“What FISR does is it monitors the grid 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and whenever there’s an outage, FISR can automatically locate that outage and then route power around that outage when possible,” he explains. “In those instances, the average is about 19 seconds that the power is out.”

More storms coming this week, so Cook recommends downloading the Alabama Power app now so you can report an outage as soon as it happens. He says the app can also tell you when power is expected to be restored.

Alabama Power shared these tips if you experience an outage:

Leave a porch or front light on. This helps our crews know when repair work is successful.

If your power goes out, wait 15 minutes after power is restored before you turn appliances back on.

Avoid opening refrigerators or freezers. Food will stay frozen in a fully loaded freezer for two to three days if the door is closed. In a half-full freezer, food will keep 24 hours.

Do not use generators indoors. Plug appliances directly into your generator.

