Woman shows up at hospital after being shot in Holt

HOLT, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa authorities are investigating a shooting in Holt.

The shooting happened sometime before midnight near Roshell Park.

Captain Jack Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit said a woman showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds.

She is in critical condition. No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit or Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

