LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Woman shows up at hospital after being shot in Holt

The shooting happened sometime before midnight near Roshell Park.
The shooting happened sometime before midnight near Roshell Park.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLT, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa authorities are investigating a shooting in Holt.

The shooting happened sometime before midnight near Roshell Park.


Captain Jack Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit said a woman showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds.

She is in critical condition. No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit or Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
Watching out for signs of human trafficking
Ismael Perez, 2, was hit and killed in a Chick-fil-A parking lot.
2-year-old hit and killed in Chick-fil-A drive thru
Jamie Landon Rader (left), Tonya Keene Elliott (center), and Ryan Dustin Clark (right)
Walker Co. Sheriff’s Office: Father among 3 charged in ‘forced ingestion’ drug overdose
Jayla Sharee Fain
3 fires intentionally set at Walmart in Leeds, former employee charged
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
No arrests yet in Montgomery Riverfront brawl; Tuesday news conference called

Latest News

Alabama man shares video of dolphin rescue Panama City Beach
Alabama man shares video of dolphin rescue Panama City Beach
Alabama man shares video of dolphin rescue Panama City Beach
Alabama man shares video of dolphin rescue Panama City Beach
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
No arrests yet in Montgomery Riverfront brawl; Tuesday news conference called
Alabama man shares video of dolphin rescue Panama City Beach
Alabama man shares video of dolphin rescue Panama City Beach