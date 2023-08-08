LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Woman finds snake in toilet, takes 2+ days to remove

By Shelby Slaughter and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – It took three visits over two days to remove a snake that was living inside a toilet in Arizona.

It was a shocking discovery when the homeowner saw the Coachwhip emerge from her toilet.

While rare, the owner said these things can happen. It’s possible for snakes to find their way into vaults in septic systems and even be flushed from other homes.

Video of Rattlesnake Solutions removing the snake from the toilet shows it wasn’t too happy to be leaving its new home.

Copyright 2023 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
Watching out for signs of human trafficking
Ismael Perez, 2, was hit and killed in a Chick-fil-A parking lot.
2-year-old hit and killed in Chick-fil-A drive thru
Jamie Landon Rader (left), Tonya Keene Elliott (center), and Ryan Dustin Clark (right)
Walker Co. Sheriff’s Office: Father among 3 charged in ‘forced ingestion’ drug overdose
Jayla Sharee Fain
3 fires intentionally set at Walmart in Leeds, former employee charged
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
No arrests yet in Montgomery Riverfront brawl; Tuesday news conference called

Latest News

The shooting happened sometime before midnight near Roshell Park.
Woman shows up at hospital after being shot in Holt
A dog was rescued after she was bitten by a copperhead five times.
Dog bitten five times by copperhead while on trail with owners, rescuers say
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
$1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot is among the largest in US history
Alabama man shares video of dolphin rescue Panama City Beach
Alabama man shares video of dolphin rescue Panama City Beach
Alabama man shares video of dolphin rescue Panama City Beach
Alabama man shares video of dolphin rescue Panama City Beach