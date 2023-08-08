LawCall
Woman arrested for using false identity, wanted for St. Clair Co. murder

Brandy Schill, 45.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - On Sunday, Aug. 6, deputies with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman for obstructing justice using a false identity.

Police identified the woman as 45-year-old Brandy Dwana Schill, of Ashland, Alabama.

Further investigation in determining her true identity revealed that Schill was wanted in St. Clair County for reckless murder.

Police say Schill is being held in the Tallapoosa County Jail and will be transferred to St. Clair County for the murder charge.

