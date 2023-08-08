What you need to know as cars flock to the roadways with school traffic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many schools are starting this week, meaning there will likely be more traffic on the roads each morning.

Many of us have gotten accustomed to that morning commute taking a little less time, but now that school is back in session experts stress you need to pack your patience to keep the roads safe.

“I mean there is going to be little ones out there waiting on their school buses. There is going to be heavier traffic. In areas near high school there is going to be a lot of young drivers on the road. We need to basically add more time to our commute. Be prepared for things to take more time,” said Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Joni Money.

Part of that preparation also means familiarizing yourself with what different school bus lights mean and procedures mean.

“Be certain to follow the lights, when they see the yellow lights flashing that means the bus is preparing to stop. When they see the red lights and stop sign come out, that means the driver is actively loading and unloading students,” said Tuscaloosa County Schools Transportation Coordinator, Craig Henson.

When that stop sign is out it is against the law to pass a school bus, and even when the bus is moving, experts stress you shouldn’t follow too closely.

“Give the buses as they stop plenty of space between the vehicle that way you are not really close to a vehicle,” said Henson.

Tuscaloosa County Schools start on Wednesday and Jefferson County students returns on Tuesday. Birmingham City Schools went back on Monday, so be sure to be cautious when driving in the weeks ahead.

