Tuscaloosa County Schools could use more bus drivers

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) -The first day for school is Wednesday for Tuscaloosa city and county public school districts. The first day of school is not only for the students, it will also be day one for newly hired school bus drivers.

Some of the bus drivers were hired just in the nick of time to get rolling, according to Tuscaloosa County School officials. The Tuscaloosa County School District has 241 bus drivers, but school district leaders say it could use at least three more.

Christy Clodfelter is school bus driver number 241 for the Tuscaloosa County school district, newly hired and ready to go.

“This is my first time driving a school bus,” she said.

She admitted that she’s a little nervous, because she knows it will be on her to handle a 30,000 pound vehicle and moving more than a hundred children on Wednesday.

“I’ve really taken to how the bus operates and I’m excited and you can’t really say that about too many other jobs when it comes to driving,” said Clodfelter.

Craig Henson is more than pleased to hear that from Christy because even though he has enough drivers to handle the comings and goings of 25-thousand children on day one, he says they could use three more drivers.

“Every year we want to be 100 percent full but we always have those last-minute things that come open we’re not expecting, and we don’t want to have a lot of excess people waiting in the wings for routes,” said Tuscaloosa County School Transportation Director, Craig Henson.

And far as routes go, all the bus drivers including Clodfelter will cover some 1200 miles in Tuscaloosa County.

“The first day jitters are always the worse.”Clodfelter said she will confront the jitters first thing tomorrow morning starting at 7 a.m. head on.

Based on previous years, Craig Henson said he will likely make up the driver shortfall by September 1.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.