LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Tuscaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man who ran from deputies during warrant check

Reese Chavez
Reese Chavez(Tuscaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for a man who ran from deputies during a warrant check on Monday.

Reese Chavez was last seen wearing red gym shorts, a black shirt, and glasses. Chavez is 5′08″, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police are focusing their search near Atlanta Lane and Bone Camp Road off Highway 171.

If you have any information regarding Chavez’s location, contact the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 205-752-0616.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
Watching out for signs of human trafficking
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
Montgomery police, mayor give update on Riverfront brawl
The shooting happened in the 7000 block of 1st Avenue South.
Birmingham man shot, killed while riding his bike
Ismael Perez, 2, was hit and killed in a Chick-fil-A parking lot.
2-year-old hit and killed in Chick-fil-A drive thru
Jamie Landon Rader (left), Tonya Keene Elliott (center), and Ryan Dustin Clark (right)
Walker Co. Sheriff’s Office: Father among 3 charged in ‘forced ingestion’ drug overdose

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
What you need to know as cars flock to the roadways with school traffic
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
Montgomery police, mayor give update on Riverfront brawl
First Alert Meteorologist Fred Hunter shares tips on how to stay weather ready
Huntsville ambulance shot near Pinson Monday night
Huntsville ambulance shot near Pinson Monday night