Tuscaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man who ran from deputies during warrant check

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for a man who ran from deputies during a warrant check on Monday.

Reese Chavez was last seen wearing red gym shorts, a black shirt, and glasses. Chavez is 5′08″, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police are focusing their search near Atlanta Lane and Bone Camp Road off Highway 171.

If you have any information regarding Chavez’s location, contact the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 205-752-0616.

