LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Taylor Swift and SZA lead 2023 MTV Video Music Award nominations

FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Swift may soon become the most awarded artist in MTV Video Music Awards history. She leads the 2023 nominations with eight — seven for her “Anti-Hero” music video and the Artist of the Year category MTV announced on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Taylor Swift may soon become the most-awarded artist in MTV Video Music Awards history.

She leads the 2023 nominations with eight — seven for her “Anti-Hero” music video and a nod in the artist of the year category — followed by SZA, who has six, MTV announced on Tuesday.

Swift currently has 14 VMAs to her name, placing her just behind Madonna, who has 20 awards, and Beyoncé, who has 16.

Beyoncé is also nominated for Artist of the Year.

Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith are tied at five nominations, and BLACKPINK, Diddy and Shakira each received four.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, scheduled for Sept. 12, will have a record-breaking 35 first-time nominees including Petras, and Metro Boomin’ and Rema, who boast three each.

Aespa, Burna Boy, Davido, Eslabon Armado, FIFTY FIFTY, PinkPantheress, Saucy Santana, Stephen Sanchez and Toosii are also nominated for the first time.

The VMAs will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Fan voting begins Tuesday across 15 gender-neutral categories at vote.mtv.com, including the new best Afrobeats category, and ends Friday, Sept. 1.

Voting in the best new artist category will remain active throughout the show.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
Watching out for signs of human trafficking
Ismael Perez, 2, was hit and killed in a Chick-fil-A parking lot.
2-year-old hit and killed in Chick-fil-A drive thru
Jamie Landon Rader (left), Tonya Keene Elliott (center), and Ryan Dustin Clark (right)
Walker Co. Sheriff’s Office: Father among 3 charged in ‘forced ingestion’ drug overdose
Jayla Sharee Fain
3 fires intentionally set at Walmart in Leeds, former employee charged
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
No arrests yet in Montgomery Riverfront brawl; Tuesday news conference called

Latest News

The shooting happened sometime before midnight near Roshell Park.
Woman shows up at hospital after being shot in Holt
A dog was rescued after she was bitten by a copperhead five times.
Dog bitten five times by copperhead while on trail with owners, rescuers say
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
$1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot is among the largest in US history
Alabama man shares video of dolphin rescue Panama City Beach
Alabama man shares video of dolphin rescue Panama City Beach
Alabama man shares video of dolphin rescue Panama City Beach
Alabama man shares video of dolphin rescue Panama City Beach