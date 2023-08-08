Man wanted for sexual assault on 2 women in Nashville arrested in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man wanted in Nashville for aggravated assault and sexual battery has been arrested in Birmingham.

Metro Nashville PD notified East Precinct Officers that Koreen Bush, 34, was reportedly in the east Birmingham area.

East Precinct Task Force Officers went to a home in the 900 Block of 52nd Way North and took Bush into custody. He had been on the run since June 2023.

Bush was wanted for separate attacks on two women that happened June 24.

Nashville Police said the first assault happened around 10:30 p.m. The woman was walking when she was tackled and taken to the ground. She was strangled, fought back, and the suspect fled on foot.

The second assault happened about 30 minutes later where a woman was groped while waiting in line to enter a bar. Other women reported Bush tried to grab them as well.

Bush will be will be extradited back to Tennessee.

