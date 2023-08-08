Resident shares concerns of proposed Pelham sales tax increase

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham is considering enacting a one-cent sales tax increase and Monday residents got a chance to have their voices heard.

The mayor says the increase is to help fund city projects, but one resident said there could be other options.

It was a slim showing from Pelham residents and apart from the mayor, only one person got up to share his thoughts. The one resident says before increasing sales tax, he wants to see what other avenues the city has taken to get additional revenue.

The city says the sales tax rate is currently 9% with 5% going to the state and Shelby County, and 1% dedicated to Pelham City Schools.

They say the additional penny on the dollar could generate revenue to pay for infrastructure upgrades, which is something Pelham Mayor Gary Waters supports.

He says the last time they increased taxes was 10 years ago to fund their school system. The increase for infrastructure goes back even further than that.

“The last time the City of Pelham raised taxes for infrastructure improvements was 22 years ago,” said Mayor Waters. “The population of Pelham was about 10,000 less than it is now so the need for infrastructure improvement and maintenance is ongoing and it never stops.”

The one resident to share his thoughts was Tom Robinson, who has lived in Pelham for more than 40 years. He says he’s against the sales tax increase, at least right now.

He’s still waiting to hear from the city about other avenues they’ve taken to create more revenue. Robinson says increasing taxes should be the last resort.

“We have a competitive advantage at 9%,” he explains. “Let’s keep that. Let’s sell that. Let’s market that. If after a year, if those attempts and approaches from the city haven’t worked, then come back and tell us citizens, here’s what we’ve tried and here’s what we need to do next and why.”

At the end of the city council meeting, all council members shared they have not come to a decision on whether or not they’ll be increasing sales tax, adding they don’t take the decision lightly.

