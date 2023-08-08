Queen of Clean: Shower glass door cleaning

With a bottle of lemon oil and a scrubbing sponge, the Queen of Clean shows us how to take off soap scum and mineral deposits from your shower glass door.

About this tip:

A great way to keep your glass shower door clean using a natural ingredient.

What you need:

Lemon Oil

Scrubbing sponge

Microfiber cloth or soft cloth

How to:

1. Apply Lemon Oil onto a scrubbing sponge

2. Work it into the shower door well

3. Let sit for 30 Minutes

4. Take cloth and rub clean

Notes:

Lemon oil will clean well and leave a great coating on the glass for easier cleaning the next time.

Linda Says:

This is a great way to remove mineral deposits and soap scum from glass shower doors and is a great money saver.

