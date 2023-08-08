LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Queen of Clean: Shower glass door cleaning

Queen of Clean: Shower glass door cleaning
By Queen of Clean
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

With a bottle of lemon oil and a scrubbing sponge, the Queen of Clean shows us how to take off soap scum and mineral deposits from your shower glass door.

About this tip:

A great way to keep your glass shower door clean using a natural ingredient.

What you need:

Lemon Oil

Scrubbing sponge

Microfiber cloth or soft cloth

How to:

1. Apply Lemon Oil onto a scrubbing sponge

2. Work it into the shower door well

3. Let sit for 30 Minutes

4. Take cloth and rub clean

Notes:

Lemon oil will clean well and leave a great coating on the glass for easier cleaning the next time.

Linda Says:

This is a great way to remove mineral deposits and soap scum from glass shower doors and is a great money saver.

For more information, go to QueenOfClean.com.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
Watching out for signs of human trafficking
Ismael Perez, 2, was hit and killed in a Chick-fil-A parking lot.
2-year-old hit and killed in Chick-fil-A drive thru
Jamie Landon Rader (left), Tonya Keene Elliott (center), and Ryan Dustin Clark (right)
Walker Co. Sheriff’s Office: Father among 3 charged in ‘forced ingestion’ drug overdose
Jayla Sharee Fain
3 fires intentionally set at Walmart in Leeds, former employee charged
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
Montgomery Police Department holds ‘Riverfront Brawl’ press conference

Latest News

Queen of Clean: Shower glass door cleaning
Queen of Clean: Shower glass door cleaning
Queen of Clean: Shower Door Track
Queen of Clean: Shower door track
From Kindergarten to college: How to raise successful kids
From kindergarten to college: How to raise successful kids
Queen of Clean: How to clean makeup brushes
Queen of Clean: How to clean makeup brushes