Pickens County Schools hosts third ‘Just Be Well’ back to school event

CARROLLTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Folks picked up more than free school supplies for their kids when Pickens County Schools hosted a big back to school event ahead of the return to Fall classes.

Hundreds of people attended the Just Be Well Pickens County Back to School Rally. Organizers said backpacks filled to the brim with supplies weren’t the only thing they wanted people to take away from the event at the Pickens County College and Career Center.

Several vendors partnered with the school system. Talking to students and parents face-to-face allowed them to explain the types of services they provide in Pickens County that are available to them.

They offered mental and healthcare services, promoted safety, and even provided free car seats for children who met certain weight requirements.

“Got together to determine what our needs were. Then we got with the agencies and brought the agencies to the people,” said Alesia Gill, the Pickens County Schools Administrator of Special Services. “Instead of always trying to send the people to the services, we’re bringing the services to the people. And, we were very successful in getting the services you know because COVID revealed a lot of what we were missing in Pickens County.”

This was the third Be Well Rally hosted by Pickens County Schools.

School starts back in Pickens County on Wednesday.

