Operation LawnCARE helping seniors who are unable to cut their grass

Operation lawncare in Birmingham
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Councilor Clinton Woods started Operation LawnCARE with the goal to help teach kids how to mow and cut grass for seniors who can’t do it themselves.

The program, along with the Rebirth Community Corporation, has now completed it’s second year. Councilor Woods said 12 volunteers came out this year to help cut grass and they were able to cut yards at nine different homes.

Woods says the program isn’t just about cutting grass, but empowering teenagers by providing them with valuable training and a free lawnmower.

That way they can take their new skills and contribute further to the community.

Councilor Woods said that one young man has since started cutting grass for cash. Councilor Woods hopes the program will continue to grow in the years ahead.

“We were able to hit right at like nine houses this year, I think we have had a total of six young people get lawn mowers and get trained. So we just look forward to continuing to grow the program each year and maybe even widen the net. I have gotten good feedback from other leaders around the city and other areas that are interested in plugging into this,” said Councilor Woods.

If you wish to have your lawn cared for, or sign your teenager up, you can click here.

