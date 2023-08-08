New timeline opening for Popstroke in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -Tuscaloosa’s planned golf entertainment center is going to be delayed according to city leaders. Tiger Woods’ Popstroke was originally planned to open September 8, the day before the Alabama- Texas game.

Tuscaloosa City Council President Kip Tyner said the new opening day will likely be sometime in November. According to Tyner last-minute design changes, specifically on the restauraunt side of things, has led to the delay.

“They felt like the kitchen was not in the range as it should be, and of course they have very popular beer garden at other locations, and so instead of doing a very large beer garden than a smaller one, they decided to combine them and do one,” said Tyner.

Tyner explained that the delayed opening didn’t really surprise him because he thought the original September opening was a little too ambitious. But the bottom line, according to Tyner, Popstroke is still happening and on the way.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.