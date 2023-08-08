LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

New timeline opening for Popstroke in Tuscaloosa

Popstroke delays opening in Tuscaloosa
By Bryan Henry
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -Tuscaloosa’s planned golf entertainment center is going to be delayed according to city leaders. Tiger Woods’ Popstroke was originally planned to open September 8, the day before the Alabama- Texas game.

Tuscaloosa City Council President Kip Tyner said the new opening day will likely be sometime in November. According to Tyner last-minute design changes, specifically on the restauraunt side of things, has led to the delay.

“They felt like the kitchen was not in the range as it should be, and of course they have very popular beer garden at other locations, and so instead of doing a very large beer garden than a smaller one, they decided to combine them and do one,” said Tyner.

Tyner explained that the delayed opening didn’t really surprise him because he thought the original September opening was a little too ambitious. But the bottom line, according to Tyner, Popstroke is still happening and on the way.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
Watching out for signs of human trafficking
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
Montgomery police, mayor give update on Riverfront brawl
The shooting happened in the 7000 block of 1st Avenue South.
Birmingham man shot, killed while riding his bike
Ismael Perez, 2, was hit and killed in a Chick-fil-A parking lot.
2-year-old hit and killed in Chick-fil-A drive thru
Jamie Landon Rader (left), Tonya Keene Elliott (center), and Ryan Dustin Clark (right)
Walker Co. Sheriff’s Office: Father among 3 charged in ‘forced ingestion’ drug overdose

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Tuscaloosa County Schools could use more bus drivers
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
Montgomery police, mayor give update on Riverfront brawl
Source: WBRC video
New restaurants and businesses coming to the city of Chelsea
Source: WBRC video
What you need to know as cars flock to the roadways with school traffic