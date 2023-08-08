New study links increased chance of acute lymphoblastic leukemia relapse to children living in poverty

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A recent study at UAB suggests that a greater chance of acute lymphoblastic leukemia relapse is linked to children living in extreme poverty.

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or ALL, is a type of cancer where an uncontrolled production of cancer cells occurs in bone marrow.

Aman Wadhwa is an assistant professor at UAB. He said the study looked at 600 participants, of that, 12 percent of them met the criteria for living in extreme poverty.

An ALL relapse three years after a diagnosis was higher in those patients living in poverty. Wadhwa said their first focus is understanding how exactly poverty is driving these results.

“Whether it’s the fact that these patients and families don’t have adequate housing, or don’t have adequate food, or transportation to get to appointments, or they don’t have money to get medicine. These are things that we have that most, large academic resources have to help with,” said Wadhwa.

Wadhwa said this study shows that you can come up with the best treatment and medications, but with these social limitations, the gains are limited.

He hopes with the finding, they will be able to remove barriers to improve access to care for all.

“The goal is to then develop interventions to help with these deficits that these families are experiencing. Hopefully, we can take away those negative effects that poverty is playing in these cancer outcomes.”

