New restaurants and businesses coming to the city of Chelsea

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Chelsea is growing with new businesses and places to eat. It’s not only an economic boost for the city but it gives residents more options.

Mayor Tony Picklesimer said that several new restaurants are moving in.

With growth comes a responsibility to maintain the city’s quality of life for residents and visitors. There’s a lot of construction happening in Chelsea with a Scooters and a new hotel underway. There are also two new restaurants coming soon including a new Hibachi and Pizza and Pasta restaurant.

As Chelsea’s commercial development grows so does the housing market. The city has a five-year plan that includes building 300 homes a year. The city is also working with ALDOT to help with traffic and investing in their local schools.

Mayor Picklesimer said his focus has always been on growing Chelsea and bringing in new jobs.

“Bringing reasons not only for people to live in Chelsea but to also work in Chelsea,” Picklesimer said. “We are focused on that growth and as long as we keep bringing in jobs and commercial development the people will come.”

Mayor Picklesimer said the city is also working on four restaurants in one project coming to the Highway 41 and the Highway 280 corridor that will begin construction in 2024.

