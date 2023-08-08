LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Man shot and killed in Birmingham while riding his bike

The shooting happened in the 7000 block of 1st Avenue South.
The shooting happened in the 7000 block of 1st Avenue South.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning while riding his bicycle in east Birmingham.

East Precinct Officers were dispatched to multiple shot spotter alerts around 4:16 a.m. in the 7000 block of 1st Avenue South.


Officers found the man in the road with gunshot wounds. He was taken to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Authorities believe the man was riding his bike when the shooter approached him and started firing shots.

Police say the shooting does not appear to be random.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ismael Perez, 2, was hit and killed in a Chick-fil-A parking lot.
2-year-old hit and killed in Chick-fil-A drive thru
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
No arrests yet in Montgomery Riverfront brawl; Tuesday news conference called
Jamie Landon Rader (left), Tonya Keene Elliott (center), and Ryan Dustin Clark (right)
Walker Co. Sheriff’s Office: Father among 3 charged in ‘forced ingestion’ drug overdose
Jayla Sharee Fain
3 fires intentionally set at Walmart in Leeds, former employee charged
Source: WBRC video
Human Trafficking in Alabama

Latest News

Homicide victim found in alley
Homicide victim found in alley
Source: WBRC video
Back to School with WBRC: Pickens Co. Giveaways
State health leaders share insight into first approved pill to help treat postpartum depression
Spain Park HS football practice
Spain Park HS football practice