Man shot and killed in Birmingham while riding his bike

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning while riding his bicycle in east Birmingham.

East Precinct Officers were dispatched to multiple shot spotter alerts around 4:16 a.m. in the 7000 block of 1st Avenue South.

Officers found the man in the road with gunshot wounds. He was taken to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Authorities believe the man was riding his bike when the shooter approached him and started firing shots.

Police say the shooting does not appear to be random.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

