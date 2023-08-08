Kathleen Phillips: Bacon Tomato Dip

Bacon Tomato Dip

Ingredients

6 ounces uncooked bacon, about 6 slices

3 medium tomatoes, equal 2 cups chopped

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup sour cream

Directions

Keep the bacon stacked together and slice the bacon crosswise into 1/2-inch thick pieces. No need to separate the pieces yet. Place the bacon in a cold skillet and turn the heat to medium. Cook the bacon, stirring occasionally to break up the bacon about 6 minutes or until the bacon is browned and crisp. The bacon separates easily as it warms up in the skillet. Drain the bacon on paper towels and let cool. While bacon cooks (don't forget to stir occasionally), slice the tomatoes in half crosswise/horizontally. Gently squeeze the tomato pulp and seeds into a small bowl. (Save this to make a fresh tomato vinaigrette-see my tip on the post). Chop the tomatoes and place in a medium size bowl. Add the cooked bacon, mayonnaise, and sour cream and stir until combined. At this point, you can add a little salt and pepper if you like but it's pretty salty already. Serve with corn chip scoops or tortilla chips.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.