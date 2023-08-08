First Alert Weather: Another round of storms early Tuesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday!

We are starting out the day dry and fairly quiet. Temperatures are close to average with most of us in the lower 70s. It’s slightly cooler in parts of Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Cherokee, and Etowah counties where temperatures have cooled into the mid-to-upper 60s.

Dense Fog Advisory (WBRC)

We are seeing some patchy dense fog develop in parts of Central Alabama. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Walker, Cullman, Jefferson, Blount, St. Clair, Etowah, and Cherokee counties. Visibility could be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less in some spots. Any fog that develops should dissipate by 8 a.m. You’ll likely want to allow some extra time to get to your destination and make sure you use your low beams.

Severe Outlook Today (WBRC)

First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly dry with a partly cloudy sky. We are watching another disturbance producing widespread showers and storms in parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas this morning. The complex of storms are pushing to the east-southeast and will likely impact us by the late morning and early afternoon hours. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a slight risk - threat level two out of five - for the southern half of Alabama. Most of Central Alabama is under a marginal risk- threat level one out of five. The main threat today is gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Storms in the southern half of the state could produce large hail. Severe weather appears unlikely for parts of northeast Alabama today thanks to a more stable and cooler air mass.

Planner For The Day (WBRC)

The good news is that temperatures will likely trend below average today. It will help limit the severe potential for our area. We are forecasting increasing clouds this morning. We’ll likely end up mostly cloudy with a 70 percent chance for showers and storms. The best chance to see rainy weather will likely occur late this morning and into the early afternoon hours. We are thinking between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Rain and storms should prevent us from heating into the 90s today. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid to upper 80s with westerly winds at 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Once the rain moves through, temperatures are forecast to cool into the 70s. We will likely end up mostly dry this evening with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s by 7 p.m.

Future Radar (WBRC)

Strong Storms Possible Tomorrow: Northwest flow will likely continue going into tomorrow and for the remainder of the week. In this setup, storms move around an area of high pressure. The area of high pressure is located in Texas where they continue to battle dangerous heat levels. Storms normally form to our northwest and slide to the southeast in this setup.

Severe Outlook Today (WBRC)

Tomorrow morning will likely start out in the upper 60s and lower 70s with a partly cloudy sky. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out tomorrow morning. We could see another round of storms develop to our northwest and push into our area Wednesday afternoon and evening. Rain chance at 60 percent. The Storm Prediction Center has most of Central Alabama under a marginal risk - threat level one out of five - for the threat for damaging winds. A slight risk - threat level two out of five - has been issued for far north Alabama. We will likely end up partly sunny to mostly cloudy tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s.

Storm Chances Continue Thursday and Friday: The unsettled pattern should continue as we finish out the week. We will likely see morning temperatures cool into the low to mid 70s with highs in the lower 90s Thursday and Friday. Scattered storms will be possible each day. Rain chances could back off a little Thursday with a 50% chance for scattered storms. We could see another complex of storms roll into Alabama from the northwest Friday. I’ve increased our rain chance Friday to 60%. Storms will once again be capable of producing damaging winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall.

Weekend Forecast: Temperatures are trending close to average over the weekend with lows in the 70s and highs in the lower 90s. We will hold on to a 40-50% chance for scattered showers and storms Saturday and Sunday. Sunday may end up a little drier than Saturday. We will remain very muggy, so the heat index over the weekend could approach the triple digits. You’ll want to stay hydrated and take breaks if you have to work outside. Storms that develop over the weekend will hopefully cool us down. Just make sure you monitor the forecasts if you plan on being outside. Remember that when thunder roars, go indoors.

Rainfall Potential: Flooding doesn’t appear super high this week despite all of the chances to see rainfall. Most of the storms that develop should move though our area quickly lowering our threat for flooding. Of course, we can’t completely rule flooding out in this soggy pattern. The Weather Prediction Center is highlighting rainfall totals adding up around 0.50″ to 2″ over the next seven days. Higher totals are possible in the southern half of the state.

Tropical Update: The Atlantic remains eerily quiet heading into the second half of the month. Long-range models hint at tropical waves moving off the coast of Africa. We will have to watch each wave that moves into the Atlantic, but our long-range models aren’t enthusiastic on anything developing over the next seven days. Hurricane season normally ramps up in late August and early September and comes to an end on November 30.

Have a safe Tuesday!

