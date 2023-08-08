Blocked railroad crossings in Alabaster; what the city is doing to alleviate the issue

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Until a couple of hours ago two streets in Alabaster were blocked by a train.

The blockages at 1st Ave West and 6th Ave Southwest lasted for several hours, and Alabaster city leaders say they know how frustrating that can be. To help alleviate frustrations, leaders say they act quickly to alert drivers.

Most of the time city leaders learn about a blocked crossing around the same time residents do, but to help get communication out as quickly as possible they use cameras and social media.

About a year ago the city implemented traffic cameras at all railroad crossings. Leaders explained that this allows police to see what’s blocked and how to get around it.

When city leaders are made aware of a blocked crossing, they immediately communicate with Waze, the GPS app, who will then reach out to other GPS apps to get the word out.

Neal Wagner, who works with Alabaster, said this issue continues to plague not only Alabaster but neighboring cities as well.

“We are doing our best as a city now to just make sure our residents know as soon as possible about any blocked crossings and use all the tools that we have available to let them know,” Wagner said.

City leaders encourage you to check social media for updates.

If it’s an emergency city leaders say to contact Alabaster PD or to report your concern to CSX.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.