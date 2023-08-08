10 places kids eat free, cheap around Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the summer closes and school begins, busy parents are looking for quick and easy dinner ideas. To avoid breaking the bank, WBRC FOX6 News is On Your Side with a rundown of local restaurants offering free and discounted meals for children.

1. Baumhower’s Victory Grille: Kids eat free all day on Tuesdays.

Baumhower’s Victory Grille Burger (Baumhower’s Victory Grille)

2. Bruster’s: Kids under 40 inches tall get a free baby cone.

Bruster’s Ice Cream (Bruster’s)

3. Denny’s: Kids eat free with adult entrée purchase of $6 or more.

Denny’s Pancakes (Denny’s)

4. Huddle House: Kids eat free every Monday and Tuesday.

Huddle House Pancakes (Huddle House)

5. Jefferson’s: Kids eat free on Sundays.

Jefferson’s Mini Corndogs (Jefferson’s)

6. Moe’s Original BBQ: Kids eat free every Tuesday after 5 p.m.

Moe’s Original BBQ (Moe’s Original BBQ)

7. Moe’s Southwest Grill: Free kids’ meal with purchase of an adult entrée.

Moe’s Southwest Grill Taco (Moe’s Southwest Grill)

8. Red Robin: 50% off kids’ meals on Wednesdays.

Red Robin Burger (Red Robin)

9. Taziki’s: Kids eat free on Thursday nights between 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Taziki’s Kids Feast (Taziki’s)

10. Vecchia Pizzeria & Mercato: Kids eat free all day on Tuesdays.

Vecchia Pizzeria & Mercato (Vecchia Pizzeria & Mercato)

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.