10 places kids eat free, cheap around Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the summer closes and school begins, busy parents are looking for quick and easy dinner ideas. To avoid breaking the bank, WBRC FOX6 News is On Your Side with a rundown of local restaurants offering free and discounted meals for children.
1. Baumhower’s Victory Grille: Kids eat free all day on Tuesdays.
2. Bruster’s: Kids under 40 inches tall get a free baby cone.
3. Denny’s: Kids eat free with adult entrée purchase of $6 or more.
4. Huddle House: Kids eat free every Monday and Tuesday.
5. Jefferson’s: Kids eat free on Sundays.
6. Moe’s Original BBQ: Kids eat free every Tuesday after 5 p.m.
7. Moe’s Southwest Grill: Free kids’ meal with purchase of an adult entrée.
8. Red Robin: 50% off kids’ meals on Wednesdays.
9. Taziki’s: Kids eat free on Thursday nights between 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
10. Vecchia Pizzeria & Mercato: Kids eat free all day on Tuesdays.
