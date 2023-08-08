LawCall
10 places kids eat free, cheap around Birmingham

By Hannah Crowe
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the summer closes and school begins, busy parents are looking for quick and easy dinner ideas. To avoid breaking the bank, WBRC FOX6 News is On Your Side with a rundown of local restaurants offering free and discounted meals for children.

1. Baumhower’s Victory Grille: Kids eat free all day on Tuesdays.

Baumhower’s Victory Grille Burger
Baumhower’s Victory Grille Burger(Baumhower’s Victory Grille)

2. Bruster’s: Kids under 40 inches tall get a free baby cone.

Bruster’s Ice Cream
Bruster’s Ice Cream(Bruster’s)

3. Denny’s: Kids eat free with adult entrée purchase of $6 or more.

Denny’s Pancakes
Denny’s Pancakes(Denny’s)

4. Huddle House: Kids eat free every Monday and Tuesday.

Huddle House Pancakes
Huddle House Pancakes(Huddle House)

5. Jefferson’s: Kids eat free on Sundays.

Jefferson’s Mini Corndogs
Jefferson’s Mini Corndogs(Jefferson’s)

6. Moe’s Original BBQ: Kids eat free every Tuesday after 5 p.m.

Moe’s Original BBQ
Moe’s Original BBQ(Moe’s Original BBQ)

7. Moe’s Southwest Grill: Free kids’ meal with purchase of an adult entrée.

Moe’s Southwest Grill Taco
Moe’s Southwest Grill Taco(Moe’s Southwest Grill)

8. Red Robin: 50% off kids’ meals on Wednesdays.

Red Robin Burger
Red Robin Burger(Red Robin)

9. Taziki’s: Kids eat free on Thursday nights between 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Taziki’s Kids Feast
Taziki’s Kids Feast(Taziki’s)

10. Vecchia Pizzeria & Mercato: Kids eat free all day on Tuesdays.

Vecchia Pizzeria & Mercato
Vecchia Pizzeria & Mercato(Vecchia Pizzeria & Mercato)

