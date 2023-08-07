LawCall
West Alabama company hosts farewell event for summer interns

Interns celebrated
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANCE, Ala. (WBRC) - As summer winds down, so do some summer internships that started weeks ago.

The management team as one west Alabama company celebrated the progress and achievement some of their interns made before they headed home. ARD, a well-known minority-owned logistics company in Vance with strong ties to the automotive industry, hosted an awards ceremony for its interns recently.

Ownership hosted a group of minority students, mostly from historically Black colleges, to show them what they can achieve if they put in the work.

ARD worked with the Alabama Governor’s office to identify talented students who could be good interns at the company. Many of them came from in state schools such as Stillman College and Miles College.

Several of them received awards during an event hosted at the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama.

ARD has offered internships since it started operations in west Alabama more than 20 years ago. Managers see value in offering internships to students who are sometimes overlooked.

“This is going to hellp with our pipeline but, most of all, it’s going to help with the community,” said Andre Hollings, ARD’s Training and Development Manager. “And we’re just very proud of everything that the interns have done that contributed to our company this year.”

ARC wants to host a group of 14 college interns each year. Students who are interested in those internships should contact the office of Minority Affairs with the Governor’s office.

