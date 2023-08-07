Walker Co. Sheriff’s Office: Father among 3 charged in ‘forced ingestion’ drug overdose

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Three people have been charged with murder after a young man died from a drug overdose.

Landon Rader, 26 of Jasper, died March 27, 2023 on Laura Drive off Highway 195.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office says Landon Radar’s father, Jamie Landon Rader, is among the three arrested in connection to the overdose death, as well as Ryan Dustin Clark and Tonya Keene Elliott.

All three individuals are charged with murder, manslaughter, and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office says they are all facing murder charges because this was deemed a “forced ingestion” and the suspects are accused of not rendering aid to the victim during his overdose.

All three suspects are currently being held at the Walker County Jail on a bond of $250,000 each.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.