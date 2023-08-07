Thousands of Tuscaloosa county and city public school teachers celebrate new school year

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Educators in Tuscaloosa turned the Coleman Coliseum at the University of Alabama into a pep rally of sorts with guest speakers and recognitions. The event was a united effort from the city and county to start the year on the right foot. This was the first time for the two districts to come together in this type of venue for a common goal.

More than four employees from both school districts turned out and they included teachers, staff personnel and representatives from the West Alabama Chamber of Commerce. There was no competition between the two school districts; just a common goal for everyone to celebrate the new school year.

Coleman Coliseum had the feel of a pep rally with cheerleaders and guest speakers, including Terry Saban who taught school many years ago.

Central High School teacher Amber Emerson applauded the concept of bringing both districts together to celebrate the new year as one. Emerson is entering her 9th year in the classroom.

“It’s really important to me that all the students in the city know that teachers and school districts are here for them and for their growth, and this was just another way that educators can show that,” said Emerson.

The United For Education 2023 also featured more than 90 vendors, businesses and community organizations. Tuscaloosa Public School Superintendent Dr. Mike Daria said the event focused primarily on being united with the common goal of teaching children for the 2023-24 school year.

“This is everybody who serves students for all of Tuscaloosa, so bus drivers, custodians, teachers, you name it, we’re all here together,” said Dr. Daria.

Speaking of bus drivers, Craig Henson said the Tuscaloosa County School District has enough bus drivers on board to move around 25,000 children on day one. He said that this is the largest volume of school children in recent memory, much of the increase due to the county’s population growth.

“25,000 students will be moving across 12-hundred miles across the county by Wednesday afternoon, so all 246 routes will run Wednesday morning,” said Tuscaloosa County School Transportation Director Craig Henson.

“All the people who run our system and tell them ‘thank you,” said Tuscaloosa County public school superintendent Dr. Keri Johnson.

That ‘thank you’ was delivered Monday morning at Coleman Coliseum. The new school year begins in two days.

Both school districts say they will likely hold a unified event like this every other year. The planning for Monday’s gathering started in January.

