Queen of Clean: How to clean makeup brushes

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Queen of Clean is here to show us how to safely clean those makeup brushes!

What you need:

  • Bar soap (Castile or Zote soap)
  • Lukewarm water
  • Paper towel
  • Cool water
  • Hydrogen peroxide
  • Liquid dish soap
  • Clean sponge
  • Olive Oil

What to do:

  1. Massage your dirty brush against a sturdy bar of natural soap
  2. Rinse with lukewarm water and wipe your brush against a paper towel, but be careful not to get the brush barrel wet, as it will loosen the bristles and cause them to fall out
  3. Give your brushes a final swish in 1 cup of cool water and 1 teaspoon of hydrogen peroxide

Or:

  1. Pour some liquid dish soap on top of the sponge and then rub your brush against the surface
  2. Rinse with lukewarm water, wipe with a towel to remove any leftover debris and lay your brushes flat to dry.

Also try this:

Olive oil is a great way to not only clean smaller brushes, but also to condition the bristles. In this case, it’s okay to submerge your makeup brushes into the oil. Rub them against a sponge and you’ll start to see all those caked-up pieces of product come off.

Linda Says:

To store makeup brushes and other cosmetics, fabric or hard sided cases for glasses work well for travel and for purse storage. It also keeps your brushes clean and bristles straight.

For more Information, go to: QueenOfClean.com

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

