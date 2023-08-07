LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Police K-9 paralyzed in line-of-duty crash

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, K-9 Dozer suffered a severe spinal injury...
According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, K-9 Dozer suffered a severe spinal injury after he was involved in a car crash Friday morning.(Grand Rapids Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (Gray News) – A police dog in Michigan has a long road to recovery after he was injured in the line of duty.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, K-9 Dozer suffered a severe spinal injury after he was involved in a car crash Friday morning.

The injury is causing paralysis in his hind legs. Fortunately, his spinal cord is still intact, which makes it possible for Dozer to walk again.

Police said as of Monday morning, Dozer has shown some “slight movement” in his left back leg, which is promising.

“We don’t yet know if he will regain full function in his legs – only time will tell,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Dozer is expected to be released from the animal hospital this week and continue his recovery at home with his handler.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation in Birmingham. 838 46th Street North
No obvious signs of foul play: Victims identified after 2 found dead in apartment
Storm damage in Tallapoosa County
Severe storms cause damage across Central Alabama
Brayden Millon, 18, fell from the roof of a movie theater while working on an AC unit.
18-year-old falls 40 feet from roof while working on AC unit
Leeds Walmart
Leeds Walmart reopens after fire

Latest News

Mark Waldrup was last seen June 15, 2023 around noon in the area of East 10th Street in Anniston
Missing and Endangered alert issued for Anniston man
President Joe Biden shows off an honorary Astros jersey Monday after he welcomed the Houston...
Biden hosts Astros, says he can relate to Dusty Baker, oldest manager to win World Series
Tou Thao speaks during his sentencing hearing in Hennepin County District Court on Monday, Aug....
Ex-Minneapolis officer appears unrepentant as he gets nearly 5 years in George Floyd killing
2 injured after vehicle theft leads to shootout in Fultondale Sunday morning
2 injured after vehicle theft leads to shootout in Fultondale Sunday morning
FILE - Director William Friedkin poses for portraits after interviews for his film "Killer Joe"...
William Friedkin, Oscar-winning director of ‘The Exorcist’ and ‘The French Connection,’ dies at 87