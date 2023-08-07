Pinning ceremony held for Shelton State, Bibb Medical Center nursing students

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelton State Community College held a special ceremony for students in its nursing program recently, including those who became the first to complete a program that is part of a partnership with one west Alabama hospital.

Shelton State partnered with Bibb Medical Center to teach a practical nursing program at the hospital. Students who successfully finished the pgram participated in a pinning ceremony at the school

A few hundred people attended the ceremony at Shelton State’s Martin campus.

The practical nursing program at Bibb Medical Center began in Fall of 2022. Students took three semesters of work that ended during the summer term.

“I want to help people out and save people’s lives,” said nursing student Kelsea Hogeland. “It’s just been a part of me to have a big heart for other people.”

Instructors designed the course to prepare future nurses and strengthen the work force in west Alabama.

Those nursing students got financial assistance to pay for tuition, books, fees, and other expenses.

The pinning ceremony is considered a rite of passage for people in the nursing profession.

“And it renews our dedication for those existing nurses,” said Dr. Andrea Bowden-Evans, the Associate Dean of Health Services at Shelton State Community College. “Hopefully, it ignites, sparks and interest in them to want to be their best selves as a nurse.”

Shelton State and Bibb Medical Center officials call increasing the number of skilled nurses a priority.

Graduates of the practical nursing course will now fulfill a two-year commitment to work as practical nurses at Bibb Medical Center.

